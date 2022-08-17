NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police say they are making progress in getting illegal guns off the streets, but they can’t keep up with the flood of new guns coming into the city.

Police say at this time last year, they had seized 129 illegal guns, including four ghost guns. So far this year, they have seized 166 illegal guns, including 35 ghost guns.

“Guns are more accessible to the wrong people, to young people, to people who are going to use them to do shootings, and we are doing everything possible with our partners to eliminate that ability to get a gun,” said Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven Police Department.

Mayor Justin Elicker called those numbers both impressive and depressing.

New Haven police are now putting officers on walking beats and are in need of new police recruits.