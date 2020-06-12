New Haven Police identify woman found dead on Arthur Street, death ruled ‘suspicious’

Breaking News
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a residential driveway on Arthur Street in New Haven Friday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call from a passerby who found an unresponsive woman at 16 Arthur Street in the Hill neighborhood around 8:15 a.m Friday.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the death is being ruled as suspicious at this time.

Monday, the woman was identified as 33-year-old Nancy P. Rivas of West Haven.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.  Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (1-866-888-8477).  Tips can also be texted.  Text “NHPD” plus your message to short code 274637 (CRIMES).

