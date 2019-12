NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Another gun buyback program happened Saturday to help get unwanted weapons out of homes and off the streets.

The New Haven Police Department and Yale New Haven Hospital hosted the event at the Police Academy.

This allows people to turn in any types of guns, no questions asked. In return, they were compensated with gift cards.

The guns are turned into gardening tools and then donated to community gardens and high schools in New Haven with agricultural programs.