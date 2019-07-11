New Haven police identify man charged in 2013 cold case murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the man who was arrested in a 2013 cold case murder of an 18-year-old in New Haven.

After a five year investigation, detectives were able to identify 22-year-old Tyhitt Bember, of New Haven, as the person responsible for fatally shooting 18-year-old Javier Martinez overnight on December 28, 2013.

“This was a case that really rocked this city, obviously this family and this police department because Javier was a young man with a promising future and was an absolute victim of unnecessary gun violence.” New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes

Police say that Bember attempted to rob Martinez, which led to a brief struggle. When Martinez attempted to run away, he was fatally shot.

Bember is currently already in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Correction for a shooting that occurred on or about January 13, 2014.

For Martinez’s death, Bember was charged with Felony Murder, Criminal Attempt/Robbery and Carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit.

Martinez’s family was there for the announcement.

New Haven- police make arrest in connection with the 2013 murder of

18 year old Javier Martinez. The family speaks out at 5. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/xv2XsFLpxS — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) July 11, 2019

Javier’s grandmother, Sonia Natal Martinez said, “When this person took my son’s life he was also taking mine. I hope that he pays for all the pain he caused my family. I hope he rots in hell. That would be justice for Javi.”

The case is not closed; police are actively searching for a second suspect.

