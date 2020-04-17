New Haven police, fire procession honors healthcare workers at Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT (WTNH) — It was a sea of red and blue Thursday night on York Street in New Haven. Police officers and firefighters in full force, riding down York Street in front of Yale New Haven Hospital with sirens and lights on blast for healthcare workers inside.

“It definitely has been emotional. There’s been really hard days but it’s made us stronger,” said Kelsey Doyle, a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Nurses and medical personnel looked on as the procession began in front of the hospital on York Street and made its way to Chapel Street.

“I think sometimes, the nightshift gets overlooked at times because they have to work through the night and people like myself get to go home and go to sleep, so it’s nice that they scheduled it at a time where during the day we get recognition but at night they get recognition,” said Leighann Kelly, a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Those looking on tell News 8 it was emotional to watch.

“People in our community are thinking of us just as we’re thinking of other first responders in our community. It’s really nice for all of us to band together,” said Kelly.

The New Haven County Firefighters Emerald Society Pipes and Drums will also honor health care workers on Friday at Yale New Haven beginning at 10:30am.