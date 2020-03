NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police and Fire crews are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a city bus at the corner of Elm and York Street.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

In photos sent in to News 8 via Report it!, it appears Elm Street is blocked off by police in the Broadway section of Elm in front of the LL Bean store.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.