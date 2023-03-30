NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual elm city competition between the city’s police officers and firefighters is taking place this weekend at the Ralph Walker Link.

Officials with the New Haven Police Department and New Haven Fire Department will take to the ice for a good cause on Friday and Saturday to compete in the 26th Annual Chief’s Cup Hockey Games.

The two-day event begins Friday night where first responders will compete for the Elm City Cup in two separate games. On Saturday, the police are fire officials will face off for the Cheif’s Cup.

After the two-year covid pause, the New Haven Police Department won a close one last year to extend their Chiefs Cup winning streak to 4.



“I’m not one to brag” New Haven Police Det. Michael Defonzo said. “The cups at the police department. It’s been at the PD for a few years. That’s all we need to say about that.”

Both teams have officials who played college hockey, some who even played on the professional level. A new addition to the firefighter’s lineup this year is former Hamden coach and Hartford Wolf Pack player, Todd Hall.



“Todd was a coach of mine. Todd’s back hopefully he helps us out win another one.” New Haven Fire Lt. Anthony Avitable said.



Another former pro suiting up for the fire department is Mike Pomichter.



This game is just one way for the community to bond with the firefighters and policemen.. But a funny thing can happen once the puck is dropped and bragging rights and a trophy, the chiefs cup are at stake.



“Even though it’s a charity game you do get a little competitive and the crowd gets you into it, so the more people here, the more people we have the more money we raise,” Defonzo said.

Tickets are $20 for a two-day pass and children get in free. There will be live music, food and beverages. Admission includes a free open skate after the game on Saturday.