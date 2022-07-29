NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is expected to provide an update Friday morning on the investigation into the death of a 19-year-old woman who was shot to death in her sleep in June 2020.

Kiana Brown was asleep at a friend’s house on Valley Street when, according to police, a stray bullet went through the side of the house and struck her in the head.

No one realized Brown was hurt until the next morning when they couldn’t wake her up, police said. Her family has been searching for answers ever since.

Kiana Brown’s mother, Karen, told News 8 in 2021 that her daughter was “the life of the party.”

“I don’t sleep at night,” Karen said at the time. “I toss and turn, wondering what could I have done differently. I don’t know what happened to my child, and I need to know what happened to my child.”

Mayor Justin Elicker, Chief Karl Jacobson, Assistant Chief Bertram Ettienne, Assistant Chief David Zannelli, Capt. John Healy, Lt. Derek Werner, and Sgt. Christopher Alvarado are expected to attend the 11 a.m. press conference.

News 8 will stream it live on this page.