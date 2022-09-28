NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city.

It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods to stop the races, including seizing cars and adding new ways to help officers crack down on the dangerous activity.

“We’re looking to give our officers the equipment they need, right? They can’t chase these cars, so it’s extremely difficult,” he said. “At one time, when I was out there the other night, there were 300 cars out there. So, you can’t take four officers and expect them to contain 300 cars.”