New Haven police hand-deliver birthday cakes to kids stuck at home

New Haven

by: Amber Diaz

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police officers helped a few kids celebrate their birthdays quarantine-style Wednesday afternoon.

A police caravan pulled up to a few homes and delivered birthday cakes to young kids who have to celebrate from home this year.

The city’s Youth Services Department and the police department teamed up to make this day extra special. Officers wore masks and gloves and families kept their distance while taking pictures.

Parents were beyond thankful for the kind gesture.

Assata Tucker, a mother to a young boy said, “I love it. I really appreciate it.”

“It was a big excitement for these two,” father, Arie Freberg said. “They just had their birthdays and they’ve been a little bored stuck in the house, so it’s nice to get all these visitors.”

New Haven

