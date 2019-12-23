Closings
New Haven police holding press conference on man confessing to fatally shooting neighbor in head

New Haven

by: , Kent Pierce

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven chief of police is expected to discuss the details of a homicide investigation in a Monday press conference.

On Friday, 55-year-old Michael Rosario died in the hospital after he was shot in the head on Court Street on Thursday.

RELATED: New Haven PD: Suspect confesses to fatally shooting neighbor in head during fight

Police say 53 year-old Robert Parris Jr. confessed to pulling a gun and shooting Rosario in the head in their building at 109 Court Street, just down the block from New Haven’s federal building.

The shooting happened just hours after New Haven’s police Chief Otoniel Reyes held a press conference talking about the year’s crime statistics. Those statistics showing violent crime up significantly this year, including murder, which was up by 11%.

Even though Michael Rosario was shot in the head, he did not die at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, succumbing to his injuries the next day. The police chief said the two knew each other, lived in the same building and had some kind of argument just before the shooting.

Chief Reyes will discuss what’s expected to happen next in the press conference.

New Haven

