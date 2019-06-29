New Haven police host open house to find new recruits

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The New Haven police department held an open house Saturday in hopes of finding new recruits for the next class of officers.

It was an informational with visitors learning about the department’s hiring process, and what the job entails.

To qualify, people need to be at least 21 years old, be a born or naturalized US citizen with a high school diploma or GED and live within 20 miles of New Haven.

The can not have felony convictions or class A or B misdemeanor convictions.

The last day to apply for a job within the New Haven PD is July 15.