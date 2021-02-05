New Haven Police identify missing teen found in Edgewood Park pond

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating the death of a young man who was missing for over a month and was found in a pond at Edgewood Park Saturday.

Police were called to Edgewood Park that morning for a report of a body found in the pond. Responders pulled the body from the icy waters and the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the victim’s identity to police Thursday. Police said the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Brandon Jenkins. The cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

Police said Jenkins was reported missing; police started the search for him on Sunday, Dec 20, 2020. A Silver Alert was also issued for Jenkins. Police said investigators were going door to door in the Newhallville neighborhood and canvassing Edgewood Park and New Haven Green, searching for tips that could lead to Jenkins’ whereabouts.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.