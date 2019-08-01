New Haven Police identify suspect that led police chase, crashed in Branford

WTNH–Police in New Haven have now charged a driver accused of leading police on a chase, and then causing a 4-car crash on Tuesday.

Police said 33-year-old Marquis Johnson refused to pull over and instead took off and crashed on the I-95 ramp at Exit 53 in Branford.

Johnson received multiple charges including reckless endangerment and engaging police in pursuit.

Two police officers and another driver were treated and released from the hospital.

