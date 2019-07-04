New Haven Police identify victim of fatal accident in Fair Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven Police have identified the woman who died in an accident in the Fair Haven neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Danielle Buonomano of New Haven.

The incident took place on Peck Street near Ferry Street at around 4:11 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they responded to a report of a car accident with significant injuries. Upon arrival, officials found Buonomano, who was either a pedestrian or a former passenger in a vehicle that left the scene.

Buonomano was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.