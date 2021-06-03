New Haven police identify victim of Sherman Parkway homicide

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — New Haven police have identified the victim of the city’s 13th homicide.

Police said 34-year-old Adrian Barwise was fatally shot on 500 block of Sherman Parkway on Wednesday, May 26.

A 28-year-old New Haven man remained on scene and identified himself as being involved in the shooting.

The City of New Haven is working to address and control the increase in violence in the city, which includes launching a regional shooting task force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed some people to retire much sooner than planned, meaning their savings might not go as far as they hoped!

News /

A look into the outdoor Sunday services at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hamden

News /

North Branford PD: ATMs burglarized from two gas stations overnight Thursday

News /

'This is not okay': Waterbury mother says family received racist letter when moving into a city neighborhood

News /

West Haven cracking down on illegal parking with tag and tow initiative

News /

Three construction workers injured from partial building collapse in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss