New Haven police identify victim of Sherman Parkway homicide

(WTNH) — New Haven police have identified the victim of the city’s 13th homicide.

Police said 34-year-old Adrian Barwise was fatally shot on 500 block of Sherman Parkway on Wednesday, May 26.

A 28-year-old New Haven man remained on scene and identified himself as being involved in the shooting.

The City of New Haven is working to address and control the increase in violence in the city, which includes launching a regional shooting task force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.