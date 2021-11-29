New Haven Police investigate after 16-year-old shot

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven Police Department_421091

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after officers located a teen who was shot Monday morning.

At around 10:18 a.m., New Haven Police said they received a call about a person shot who had walked into Yale New Haven Hospital.

Responding officers located a 16-year-old who had been struck by gunfire.

Police said they did not receive any calls regarding gunfire and did not receive a Shotspotter notification for the time in question. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven officials announce appointments of two key city positions

News /

Police investigating after Hamden High School student stabbed multiple times by fellow student near the school

News /

Local leaders show how money from the federal infrastructure bill is being spent in CT

News /

Elm City Market chef shares easy recipes to make in the kitchen

News /

2021 Jingle Bell Run held in New Haven Sunday

News /

New Hamden mayor sworn in at Hamden Middle School

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss