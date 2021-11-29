New Haven Police investigate after 16-year-old shot

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after officers located a teen who was shot Monday morning.

At around 10:18 a.m., New Haven Police said they received a call about a person shot who had walked into Yale New Haven Hospital.

Responding officers located a 16-year-old who had been struck by gunfire.

Police said they did not receive any calls regarding gunfire and did not receive a Shotspotter notification for the time in question. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.