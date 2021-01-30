New Haven Police investigating after body was found in pond at Edgewood Park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Police are investigating after first responders pulled a body from a pond in Edgewood Park Saturday morning.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said a passerby called 911 to report a body in the ice-covered Duck Pond of Edgewood Park.

New Haven Fire and Police Department responded to the water rescue in the area off of Chapel Street, between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Yale Avenue.

New Haven Fire Department water rescue team located and removed an adult male from the pond.

Officials report that an ambulance transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing and officers remain on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

This is a breaking story. Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com for the latest details.