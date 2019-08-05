1  of  2
New Haven Police investigate after city worker finds body in backyard

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Police are investigating after a city worker discovered a body in a backyard on Monday morning.

Police confirm to News 8 that officers are on scene on Winthrop Avenue after a Livable City Initiative worker called 911 at around 10:06 a.m. to report a body found in a rear yard of a home.

Medical personnel also responded to the scene and confirmed the person as deceased.

Police have not released any further details regarding the death at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

