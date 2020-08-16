New Haven Police investigate after five shot, one dead on Rosette and Hurlburt

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A late night shooting left six people with gunshot injuries, one of the victims dead in New Haven under unknown circumstances.

According to Captain Anthony Duff, officials were made aware of a shooting via ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls at approximately 11:15 p.m. in the area of Rosette Street and Hurlburt Street, including a portion of Wilson Street.

New Haven Police and Fire responded to the scene where multiple victims with gunshot injuries were found.

In total, six people sustained gunshot injuries, with one person of that count dead. Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital by ambulance, and two others arrived by private vehicle. Officials say five victims remain hospitalized in stable condition as of early Sunday morning.

New Haven Police Major Crimes detectives and Bureau of Identification forensic detectives responded were also on scene assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app and wtnh.com for continuing updates as they become available.

