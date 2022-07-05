NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting on Beers Street that left one woman injured.

According to police, an officer was approached by a New Haven woman outside of Yale New Haven Hospital just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The 23-year-old woman, who was struck by gunfire, was treated for non life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition, police said.

A crime scene was located on Beers Street between Chapel Street and Edgewood Avenue.

This is an active investigation.

Police urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to reach out to the Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Calls may remain anonymous by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or by texting NHPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

