NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating after a reported bomb threat on Monday night at the Walmart Supercenter on Foxon Boulevard, authorities said.

Officers received the report of a bomb threat at 9:08 p.m. from communications who allegedly received a call from a person who said they planted bombs inside the Walmart Supercenter and that they were going to shoot everyone as they evacuated.

Officers quickly arrived at the Walmart Supercenter and evacuated the building with safety measures.

The New Haven Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit arrived and conducted sweeps of the Walmart Supercenter.

Officers did not find anything hazardous during the search, police said.

Police are currently investigating the incident and will release more information as it becomes available.

News 8 has reached out to Walmart for comment.