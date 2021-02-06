Yale grad student killed in shooting near Nash Street, New Haven police say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Nash Street and Lawrence Street Saturday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., New Haven Police and Fire responded to multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a person shot.

The person was fatally wounded. New Haven police confirm to News 8 Sunday morning that the male victim was a Yale grad student.

Sunday, Yale identified the victim as Kevin Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment. He was set to graduate in 2022.

According to Jiang’s LinkedIn profile, he was an Army veteran.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Sunday of Jiang’s death, “I am deeply saddened that we lost Yale School of Environment student Kevin Jiang last night to gun violence. Kevin would have celebrated his 27th birthday next week.”

NHPD Major Crimes detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on WTNH.com for updates as they become available.