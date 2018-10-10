Police investigate gunfire outside New Haven bar

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in New Haven are investigating after gunfire broke out outside of a bar early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, around 1:00 a.m., units responded to Roosevelt's Bar at 883 Whalley Avenue.

An officer heard gunfire and pulled over a vehicle that had been shot at and was leaving the scene.

Two hours later, a 25-year-old Hamden man told police that he fired at the vehicle after it had allegedly sped at him. The man said he was leaving the bar when the vehicle pulled up and a man inside addressed him before the vehicle made a U-turn and came after him. The Hamden man then fired at the driver, who fled the scene.

Police said the shooter had a valid pistol permit and that it appears that he was not the antagonist in this incident.

The case remains under investigation.