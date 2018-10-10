New Haven

Police investigate gunfire outside New Haven bar

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 04:16 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 04:16 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in New Haven are investigating after gunfire broke out outside of a bar early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, around 1:00 a.m., units responded to Roosevelt's Bar at 883 Whalley Avenue.

An officer heard gunfire and pulled over a vehicle that had been shot at and was leaving the scene.

Two hours later, a 25-year-old Hamden man told police that he fired at the vehicle after it had allegedly sped at him. The man said he was leaving the bar when the vehicle pulled up and a man inside addressed him before the vehicle made a U-turn and came after him. The Hamden man then fired at the driver, who fled the scene.

Police said the shooter had a valid pistol permit and that it appears that he was not the antagonist in this incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center