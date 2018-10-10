New Haven police investigate gunfire that struck home on Hurlburt Street

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials in New Haven are looking into gunfire that took place on Tuesday night.

According to police, the city's ShotSpotter system alerted authorities of the incident at the 100 block of Hurlburt Street.

At the scene, police located bullet shell casings and found that a bullet struck a home at 109 Hurlburt Street.

One of the building's occupants, 43-year-old Travis Jenkins, had two outstanding warrants for larceny and for failing to appear in court. He was taken into custody for those charges and not for anything related to the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the gunfire is asked to contact police by calling 203-946-6304.