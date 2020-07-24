New Haven police investigate hit and run incident on Grand Avenue, victim in critical condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 59-year-old New Haven man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit and run vehicle Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Ferry Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. First responders were dispatched to the call for a severely injured pedestrian lying on the roadway. The 59-year-old unidentified victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking in the traffic lane on Grand Avenue when a motorist struck him with an unknown motor vehicle and left the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or security camera video of the area to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.