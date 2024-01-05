NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year on Friday at a home on Carmel Street, according to authorities.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said a 45-year-old man was found dead inside his home on Carmel Street.

Police believe the victim was targeted. Neighbors had called 911 after hearing an argument for a check on the victim.

The victim was found shot to death inside the home.

Police are currently canvassing the area. Evidence has been found inside and outside the home.

The victim’s identity is not available at this time. Police have not yet made any arrests in the investigation.



Information is limited at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.