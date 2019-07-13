Breaking News
New Haven police investigate overnight shooting

New Haven

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 11:27 p.m. Friday night.

According to Capt. Anthony Duff, the responders found the 43-year-old gunshot victim on a front porch of a residence on Daggett Street near Congress Avenue.

The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. As of 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the victim is still in critical condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

