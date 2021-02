NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a report of two unresponsive males in an apartment building on College Street in New Haven on Monday.

Police confirm to News 8 that the two males were found unresponsive in a supply closet in the apartment building at 200 College Street.

There is a heavy police presence and an investigation underway on College Street at this time.

Police have not yet released any further details.

News 8 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.