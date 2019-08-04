New Haven police investigate shooting in Newhallville

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven police are on the scene of a shooin on Newhall Street near Bassett Street in the Newhallville neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at around 1:20 p.m.

Police said the gunshot victim was transported by private vehicle to Yale New Haven Hospital. The severity of their injury is not known at this time.

The corner of Bassett and Newhall streets have been blocked off.

This is an ongoing investigation.

