New Haven police investigate shooting in Newhallville

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Newhall Street near Bassett Street in the Newhallville neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at around 1:20 p.m. Police say the victim, a 34-year-old New Haven man, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was transported by private vehicle to Yale New Haven Hospital and remains there in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

