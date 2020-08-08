New Haven Police investigate shooting of 22-year-old man on Eddy Street

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven Police Department_421091

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot Friday night in New Haven.

According to officials, an unidentified man with a gunshot injury arrived just after 9 p.m. by private transport to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The victim reported being shot while sitting outside of his home on Eddy Street near Thorn Street in the city’s Hill neighborhood.

Detectives arrived to the victim’s home where they discovered a crime scene within the residence. An investigation into this incident is underway.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

East Haven man with cancer holds out hope as United Illuminating gets to work with national guard

News /

Meet Keith Churchwell, MD, Yale New Haven Hospital's new president

News /

Kitten found stuck in car engine bay in Hamden rescued

News /

RWA providing filling stations for those without running water amid Isaias recovery

News /

Cheshire High School changes graduation ceremony plans after some test positive for Covid-19

News /

Police investigating fatal shooting of 8-year-old New Haven boy as accidental

News /
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss