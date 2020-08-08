New Haven Police investigate shooting of 22-year-old man on Eddy Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot Friday night in New Haven.

According to officials, an unidentified man with a gunshot injury arrived just after 9 p.m. by private transport to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The victim reported being shot while sitting outside of his home on Eddy Street near Thorn Street in the city’s Hill neighborhood.

Detectives arrived to the victim’s home where they discovered a crime scene within the residence. An investigation into this incident is underway.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.