New Haven police investigate shooting on Ashmun Street, two injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police responded to a shooting in the area of Ashmun Street Wednesday evening.

Police said they located two victims on Ashmun between Foote and Webster Streets just after 8:00 pm.

A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old man both suffered from gunshot injuries. They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304.

