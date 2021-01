NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a person was shot on Edgewood Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2 p.m.

Police confirm to News 8 that one person was shot on the 100 block of Edgewood Avenue. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

Police are on scene. This is an active investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.