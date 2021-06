NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened on Morris Street Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. on Morris Street, between Truman Street and Washington Ave.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.