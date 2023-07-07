NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- New Haven police are investigating after a person was shot Thursday evening.

Police responded to a report of a person being treated for a gunshot wound at the St. Raphael Campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital around 8:22 p.m.

The victim’s injury was found to be non-life threatening.

There was no cooperative witnesses or crime scene, according to police, and no ShotSpotter’s were activated around the the time of the incident.

The Hamden Police Department also received a report of gunshots around the same time, and responded to the hospital. They, however, were also unable to conclude if the shooting happened in their jurisdiction.

This is an active investigation, and the New Haven Police asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).