New Haven police investigate three separate shootings over the weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating three shootings that happened over the weekend.

On September 17 around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to gunfire on Sherman Avenue between Whalley Avenue and Percival Street. Officers located a 34-year-old New Haven suffering from gunshot wounds. He was listed in stable condition.

On September 18 around 3 a.m., officers responded to Hazel Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located 43-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was listed in stable condition.

On September 19 around 9 p.m., officers received a Shotspotter alert and 911 calls regarding gunfire and a person shot on Davenport Avenue. Officers located a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

These shootings come as the city has been holding weekly meetings to discuss a rise in gun violence.