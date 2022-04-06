NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Police responded to a call of a person shot on Wolcott Street, between Poplar and Ferry Streets, around 12:55 a.m.

A 50-year-old man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was located at the scene. Police said the man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to reach out to the NHPD Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Tips may be submitted anonymously via 1-866-888-TIPS or by texting “NHPD” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).