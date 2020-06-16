1  of  2
New Haven Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in West River, Newhallville neighborhoods

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating two early morning shootings on Tuesday.  

According to police, the first incident took place at approximately 12:24 a.m. for a report a report of a gunshot victim at a Batter Terrace residence between George Street and Derby Avenue in the West River neighborhood.  

The victim, a 22-year-old West Haven man, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle.  He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and remains hospitalized. He is also being held under police guard due to a Hamden arrest warrant.

Investigators believe the victim was shot after he exited a parked vehicle. In an adjacent yard, officers located evidence of numerous shots fired. 

The second incident occurred around 1:18 a.m. and involved another gunshot victim who arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital.  The 26-year-old New Haven man had a graze gunshot wound to the foot.   The victim told officers he was shot outside an apartment complex at Shelton Avenue and Hazel Street in the Newhallville neighborhood.  

The victim has since been discharged from the hospital.  

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

