NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle with a 1-year-old inside was stolen on Thursday evening in New Haven, according to police.

Police responded to the report of a car theft at 5 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street near Sachem and Trumbull streets. After arriving on scene, the victim of the theft told police she had left her vehicle running and her 1-year-old was inside when it was stolen.

Authorities said the baby was located unharmed in the vicinity where the theft occurred.

The stolen vehicle has not yet been located.

The investigation into the theft remains active and ongoing.