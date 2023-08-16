NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a Yale University student awoke to a burglar inside their home on Sunday morning in New Haven, according to authorities.

Yale officials said the burglary happened at 5:28 a.m. at a home on Edgewood Avenue between Park Street and Lynwood Place. According to police, the burglar fled the home after an altercation with the student.

Police said the intruder did not take anything from the residence.

The New Haven Police Department is now investigating the burglary.

In May, a graduate student at Yale University was sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a man who broke into their off-campus home on Elm Street, during the early morning hours.

In June, another Yale University graduate student reported a burglary after they awoke to find a man in their off-campus apartment on Mansfield Avenue.

If you have any information on the burglary, you are asked to call New Haven police at 203- 946-6316 or Yale police at 203-432-4400.

Yale Public Safety provided the following safety tips to prevent break-ins: