NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a 10-month-old’s “suspicious” death, according to officials.

Police received a call at about noon Wednesday that a baby wasn’t breathing at a location on Farren Avenue, according to officers. Efforts to revive the infant weren’t successful, and the baby was pronounced dead shortly later at the hospital.

Officials do not yet know the baby’s cause of death. An autopsy is planned.

No further details were immediately available.