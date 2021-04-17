New Haven police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that happened Friday evening.
At around 10:30 p.m., officers received a report of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Whalley Avenue and East Ramsdell Street, police told News 8.
Police said the man operating the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim has not been identified at this time.
The vehicle operator remained on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.