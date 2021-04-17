New Haven police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) -- Woodbridge police are on the lookout for four men who allegedly committed an armed carjacking Monday.

Police said at around 9 p.m. Monday, a resident was fueling his car at a gas station when he was approached by two men who exited a vehicle at a neighboring pump. One of the men displayed a firearm. Both men then entered the victim's vehicle and fled the area along with the suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Hamden.