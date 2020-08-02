New Haven Police investigating fatal shooting on First St. and Kimberly Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning in New Haven.

According to Captain Anthony Duff, an unidentified 22-year-old man was shot around 8:44 a.m. on First Street and Kimberly Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but died of his injuries.

No other information has been made available at this time.

Police are handling this incident as a homicide.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

