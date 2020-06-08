Breaking News
New Haven police investigating homicide of 29-year-old man

 

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a homicide incident early Monday morning.  

According to investigators, New Haven police and fire officials responded to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Quinnipiac Avenue at 10:10 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police say there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot and found a gunshot victim in a motor vehicle.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from New Haven, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous. 

New Haven

