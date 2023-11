NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a homicide on Tuesday in New Haven, according to authorities.

Police said one person was shot and killed in the area of East Pearl Street at Grand Street.

The identity of the victim has not been released. There has been no word on a suspect in the deadly shooting.

A large portion of East Pearl and Grand streets are currently shut down for the investigation, according to police.

