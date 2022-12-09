NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating the homicide of a Pennsylvania man in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the report of a shooting at 1:52 p.m. on Shepard Street near Read Street and the Hamden town line. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man who had been shot.

American Medical Response transported the 24-year-old victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital where succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

According to the police, a short time later a second gunshot victim walked into Yale-New Haven Hospital on Chapel Street. The 40-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the bureau of identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the major crimes unit are now leading the investigation.

Police are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division 203-946-6304.

Callers may choose to remain anonymous or can submit tips by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.