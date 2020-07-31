New Haven police investigating overnight shooting, one injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating an overnight shooting Friday morning said to be located at Shelton Avenue.

Police say just after 10:30 PM Thursday night, a 29=year-old male gunshot victim arrived by vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital. He had a non-life-threatening leg wound.

According to the victim, the shooting occurred as he walked on Shelton Avenue near Division Street. The identity of the victim has not been released. No word on suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Police are currently investigating.