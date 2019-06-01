New Haven Police investigating overnight shooting, victim in stable condition Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials are investigating after a ShotSpotter activation lead officers to discovering a gunshot victim.

Police say that Saturday morning at approximately 2:12 a.m., New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation of gunfire on Edgewood Avenue and Hotchkiss Street. Shortly after, a gunshot victim was admitted to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

According to the release, the victim is a 26-year-old male who suffered a gunshot would to the lower back. He remains hospitalized and is listed in stable condition.

Officers also reported that the vehicle used to bring the male to hospital had been struck by gunfire. According to police, it is believed that the victim was shot in the back as he sat in his vehicle parked on Edgewood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.

