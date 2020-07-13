Breaking News
New Haven Police investigating several shootings that occurred over the past 36 hours

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating several shooting incidents that occurred over the past 36 hours.

According to police, a gunshot victim walked into the emergency room at the hospital at 1450 Chapel Street on Monday at 12:55 a.m. Police say the 27-year-old Hamden man had a gunshot wound to the pelvic area and told investigators he walked to the hospital after being shot on Shelton Avenue near Read Street.

A short time later, a 29-year-old man called 911 to report he had discharged his handgun during an attempted robbery at Shelton Avenue and Read Street. The New Haven man is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

On Sunday at 11:55 p.m., two New Haven men were shot outside a residence on Greenwich Avenue between Third and Fourth streets. Multiple houses and parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man was shot in the chest. A 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso drove himself to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Detectives believe several gunmen fled in a white car that matches an unoccupied vehicle found just before 2 a.m. when New Haven Fire extinguished a suspicious car fire on Huntington Road.

On Sunday at approximately 10:16 PM, a 41-year-old East Haven man was shot in the side of his torso. Arriving emergency responders found the victim in a rear parking lot of Blake Rink at 1070 State Street. Investigators believe the victim was shot and robbed. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Lastly, on Sunday at 1:52 a.m., a woman was shot in the leg at a hotel at 45 Pond Lily Avenue. The injury is non-life-threatening.

More information is pending surrounding the shootings incidents. It’s unclear if any are connected.

